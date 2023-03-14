Teachers head to rallies and picket lines as two-day strike begins tomorrow (Wednesday)

Teachers across the county will walk out the classrooms and return to picket lines as a two-day strike begins tomorrow morning (Wednesday, March 15).

The industrial action has been called by the National Education Union (NEU), that wants an above-inflation pay rise for staff.

More than 200,000 teachers are expected to strike with whole year groups being asked to work from home.

NEU members will rally outside the Corby Cube on Thursday

Vulnerable students, key-worker children and some year groups will be allowed into classrooms.

Simon Rielly, branch secretary for North Northants NEU, said: “It’s disappointing that the government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action.”

North Northants NEU members will travel to join colleagues at a London rally on Wednesday. The following day (Thursday March 16) a rally is due to take place outside the Corby Cube from 9am to 10.15am with union members and local activists.

In an open letter to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, NEU joint general secretaries Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney condemned the government and blamed them for not entering into negotiations.

NEU staff outside Bishop Stopford School in Kettering

They said: “The National Education Union of course regrets the inconvenience caused to parents, children and young people by strike action. However, the responsibility for this lies squarely with your department. Our members take very seriously the achievements of the pupils to whom they are responsible.

