Teachers from around the world invited to a meeting in Corby tomorrow

Teachers from across the world who now work in North Northamptonshire schools are being invited to a special meeting in Corby, organised by the National Education Union (NEU).

The event, taking place at the Holiday Inn Corby tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23) from 4pm, is aimed at Overseas Trained Teachers (OTTs), many of whom play a vital role in local classrooms. It will feature a guest speaker panel, opportunities to share experiences.

The meeting follows a major breakthrough at national level.

From August this year, the Department for Education announced that teachers from Ghana, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Singapore and South Africa will now be able to apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) through the government’s fast-track route, regardless of subject taught.

Teachers from around the world are being invited to an NEU meeting in Corby tomorrow. Image: Getty

Previously, only teachers of shortage subjects such as science, maths and modern foreign languages had access to the fast-track route. This meant that many overseas staff—often from black and minority backgrounds—faced costly, time-consuming hurdles that their UK and European colleagues did not.

The change comes after months of campaigning by NEU members, who highlighted cases of unfair treatment and pushed for reform. The victory will reduce costs, speed up the QTS process, and prevent schools from delaying applications unfairly.

Local NEU representatives say the Corby meeting will provide a chance for teachers to reflect on these successes and discuss the next steps.

“Overseas trained teachers make an enormous contribution to schools in North Northamptonshire,” said NEU North Northants Branch Secretary Simon Reilly.

“This change in government policy is a huge step forward, but we know there are still challenges to tackle—such as equal pay, visa costs, and ensuring fair treatment in schools. That’s why this meeting is so important.”

One overseas teacher working in a local school told the NEU: “Getting QTS used to feel like a mountain we couldn’t climb. Now there’s real hope. I’m proud that our voices were finally heard.”

The NEU is encouraging all overseas trained teachers in the area to attend, whether or not they are already union members.

For more details please email [email protected].