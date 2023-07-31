Teacher strikes across the county will come to an end as National Education Union (NEU) teacher members have agreed to accept progress made on pay and funding and to end industrial action.

The National Education Union has confirmed the outcome of ballots after the Government agreed to implement a 6.5 per cent pay rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An electronic ballot of the NEU’s teacher members saw 86 per cent vote to accept the progress made and end industrial action on a turnout of 60 per cent.

Teaching staff from across the county held a rally outside Corby Cube while they were on strike on Friday, July 7

An electronic ballot of the NEU’s support staff members saw 85 per cent accept, on a turnout of 46 per cent.

The electronic ballot votes mean that further strike action over 2023/24 pay will not now go ahead in the autumn term.

Teacher members of the NEU have taken eight days of strike action in England state schools between February and July this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 13, the government published the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) report on teacher pay. It recommended a 6.5 per cent pay increase from September.

The Government has now agreed to fully implement the STRB recommendation on all pay points and allowances. The increase was then put to NEU, ASCL, NAHT and NASUWT members.

The 6.5 per cent pay increase is for teacher members in state funded schools in England. The electronic consultation did not include sixth form college teacher members, who have also been in dispute with the government about pay and funding.

Simon Rielly, joint branch secretary North Northants NEU, said: “Turnout for the electronic ballots on the latest pay and funding offers was also strong. This is a compelling case for trade unions in the 21st century, as well as collective action with sister unions, and it is time for the Government to get out of the dark ages and end the practice of mail-only ballots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone in the school and college community deserves an education system that attracts and keeps teaching staff, and one that ensures every child gets the attention and support they deserve. Our campaign for a better-funded education system will not go away.”

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “As a democratic union, the NEU leadership promised members that any pay and funding offer given by the Government that warranted their consideration would be put to them. Members have spoken very clearly and in great numbers.

“The NEU submissions to the STRB went a long way towards changing the government's position on pay and funding. The strike action taken by our members also shifted the dial, securing the highest pay award for over thirty years. Members should be proud they have also secured extra funding for schools.

“The engagement of members over pay has been high throughout this campaign, and our decisions have been led by them at every turn. The re-ballot for strike action comfortably passed the government’s highly restrictive thresholds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government should be in no doubt that we will hold its feet to the fire on delivering for teachers and support staff on workload and funding and continue to represent the profession in future STRB consultations. It remains the view of the NEU that school and college funding is far from adequate. It remains a commitment of the NEU to campaign for further increases in teacher pay.”

Members of NASUWT have accepted the pay offer, but are also demanding more action from the government.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “Whilst NASUWT members are willing to accept the STRB pay award recommendation, they do not believe that it is sufficient redress for the impact of more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts, where the value of teachers’ pay has declined by 25%.

“Furthermore, our members do not agree that sufficient action is yet being taken to address their concerns over excessive workload and long working hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have today written to the Education Secretary calling on the government to do more to address our members’ demands for pay restoration and immediate action to tackle excessive workload and long working hours.

“We have also made clear to Ministers that our members expect the government to act on all the advice it has received from the independent pay review body.

“The latest STRB report endorsed calls from employers and unions to abandon the outdated system of performance related pay on the grounds that it is unfair, divisive and discriminatory. Our members expect that a Government that says it has accepted the STRB’s report to act with integrity, follow the advice from the pay review body, and scrap the system of PRP.

“Our members also want to see Ministers delivering swiftly on their commitments to tackle workload and excessive working time.

“Teachers and headteachers are already working excessive hours in breach of the statutory Working Time Regulations. This simply cannot be allowed to continue. A statutory working time limit would help keep more teachers and headteachers in the job.