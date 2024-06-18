Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour: 'Pure joy' - watch as tot with rare illness reacts at being gifted VIP gig tickets
Video shows how seven-year-old Florence Ava Bark - who has a rare lung disease - squeals with joy as she learns she has been given VIP tickets to see her favourite singer, Taylor Swift, in concert in Liverpool. Florence has spent the last two-and-a-half years in hospital, and thanks to a local businessman, and the supportive venue staff, the little girl had a 'once in a lifetime' experience’ on the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift Eras ticket giveaway
Two days before Taylor Swift's final show in Liverpool, Sean Reddington, CEO of Thrive, was giving away two VIP tickets for "someone who truly deserves them." A fan of Florence's social media got in contact with Sean and nominated her for the tickets. Sean and his team were moved by Florence's story and decided to gift her the tickets.
Special arrangements for Anfield show
Mum Stacey Bark, 34, found out during the school run, a day before the Liverpool show - and she rushed home to tell her daughter the good news. She said: "They were so great. Sean said there were quite a few tears in the office hearing Florence's story. They even made extra special arrangements for Florence as the tickets weren't originally wheelchair accessible but they called the stadium and made sure they were able to look after her.”
Family trip to watch Taylor Swift
Florence is currently battling graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) of the lungs after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August 2022. Stacey, her husband Andrew, 36, and their oldest child Freddie, 10, all made the trip to Liverpool. Stacey attended the concert with Florence and despite concerns about how she'd fare, Florence absolutely loved it.
Stacey, from Corby, Northamptonshire, added: "To see her have this experience meant everything and the staff were just so wonderful, kind and attentive.”
Florence first fell ill in late April 2022 and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in May. Her parents have set up the foundation Bemorefab after her initials to help with donations both for Florence and for other children battling GvHD.
