Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch the joyous moment a little girl in need of a lung transplant finds out she is going to see Taylor Swift after being gifted VIP tickets to the Eras Tour.

Video shows how seven-year-old Florence Ava Bark - who has a rare lung disease - squeals with joy as she learns she has been given VIP tickets to see her favourite singer, Taylor Swift, in concert in Liverpool. Florence has spent the last two-and-a-half years in hospital, and thanks to a local businessman, and the supportive venue staff, the little girl had a 'once in a lifetime' experience’ on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Eras ticket giveaway

Two days before Taylor Swift's final show in Liverpool, Sean Reddington, CEO of Thrive, was giving away two VIP tickets for "someone who truly deserves them." A fan of Florence's social media got in contact with Sean and nominated her for the tickets. Sean and his team were moved by Florence's story and decided to gift her the tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special arrangements for Anfield show

Mum Stacey Bark, 34, found out during the school run, a day before the Liverpool show - and she rushed home to tell her daughter the good news. She said: "They were so great. Sean said there were quite a few tears in the office hearing Florence's story. They even made extra special arrangements for Florence as the tickets weren't originally wheelchair accessible but they called the stadium and made sure they were able to look after her.”

Florence Bark, 7, with her mum Stacey Bark, 34, at the Taylor Swift's Eras tour. | Stacey Bark / SWNS

Family trip to watch Taylor Swift

Florence is currently battling graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) of the lungs after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August 2022. Stacey, her husband Andrew, 36, and their oldest child Freddie, 10, all made the trip to Liverpool. Stacey attended the concert with Florence and despite concerns about how she'd fare, Florence absolutely loved it.

Stacey, from Corby, Northamptonshire, added: "To see her have this experience meant everything and the staff were just so wonderful, kind and attentive.”