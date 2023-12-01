Taxi drivers in Corby have held an urgent meeting to discuss worries over the plans

Corby cab drivers are angry at proposed changes to local legislation. Image: Northants Telegraph

More than fifty Corby cabbies have come together to raise concerns over proposed new rules governing taxis in North Northamptonshire.

Concerned drivers gathered at the town’s Ex-Servicemens’ Club to talk over their worries about changes to local legislation that are being brought forward by the council for public consultation.

North Northamptonshire Council is proposing to ‘de-zone’ the area which will mean that the four legacy boroughs are brought under the same rules. It means cabbies would only need to get one licence to operate, rather than four separate licences, but that they would have to sit a ‘knowledge’ test for the whole of North Northamptonshire.

It will cover an area of 382 square miles. The London Knowledge covers just six square miles.

Local drivers said they believe the consultation, which runs until mid-December, is a ‘tick-box’ exercise and is unjust.

The meeting was told that it is already difficult to pass the ‘street test‘ for Corby and will be made much trickier when it is widened to include the whole unitary area.

There was concern that Hackney drivers in saloon cars from other areas will be coming onto the ranks. The meeting was told it now also costs £800 to even get a licence, which has already led to fewer cabs driving in Corby.

The meeting agreed to form a new committee representing the owners and drivers from the town’s private hire and hackney community.

The Corby Taxi Owners and drivers association (CTODA) has a committee of seven members who will be looking to meet with council officers immediately.

Corby Town Council leader Mark Pengelly, who chaired the meeting, said: “Many of the townspeople rely on an affordable, reliable taxi service and I am positive NNC lead councillors and officers will listen to the concerns of the association going forward.

Owner / driver Ian Robb said: “Drivers will have to pass a knowledge test on streets with a new area of 382 square miles.

We need NNC officers to get round the table with the association so we can work together to ensure North Northants has the best taxi offer in the country.”

Cllr Matt Keane said: “While we do not agree with how the consultation is published which gives little opportunity to register concerns we do urge all to participate and we will be meeting with the trade from other parts of NNC soon to ensure we can get the best offer possible for the public we serve.”

Neil Rielly, who also owns a cab in Corby, said: “We could have saloon cars with no disabled access pulling on the ranks and driving round Corby for flag downs which makes it easier for rogue cabs to come into the town ‘

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s Executive Member for Growth and Regeneration said: “Since North Northamptonshire Council came into existence, we have been looking at all legacy systems across the four areas and reviewing, where necessary.

“The proposal is to remove the former authority area hackney carriage zones and to replace them with one hackney carriage zone for North Northants. It makes sense to look and consider whether this a viable option, but there are also a variety of elements to consider and to do this - we need the views of residents and stakeholders, including those who use taxis and drivers. This is why this consultation is so important and all responses will be carefully considered.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “We recognise that changes like this can have an impact on everyone, which is why I am pleased we are now in a position to consult on the proposals. Once the 12-week consultation has concluded, responses will be gathered together and presented to the relevant committee for their consideration, before the executive make a final decision.”