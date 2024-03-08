Female workers at Tata Steel in Corby met up for International Women's Day. Guest speaker was Corby mayor Leanne Buckingham.

Tata Steel held a women’s networking lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Corby firm, which employs hundreds at its Weldon Road plant, dedicated the event to female members of staff who were encouraged to come along and share their experiences.

The event was opened, on behalf of the Corby Site Management Team, by Paul Ilko, HSSE Manager, who spoke about celebrating the achievements of women and of the need for us all to continue to promote inclusion, equality and diversity both within our workplace and beyond.

Guest speaker Leanne Buckingham, Mayor of Corby, shared some of her experiences as a woman from the worlds of politics and the police service. The event was attended by colleagues from across Tata’s business, including commercial, property, HR, operations, health and safety and operations support.