Tata's women of steel meet up for International Women's Day
Tata Steel held a women’s networking lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The Corby firm, which employs hundreds at its Weldon Road plant, dedicated the event to female members of staff who were encouraged to come along and share their experiences.
The event was opened, on behalf of the Corby Site Management Team, by Paul Ilko, HSSE Manager, who spoke about celebrating the achievements of women and of the need for us all to continue to promote inclusion, equality and diversity both within our workplace and beyond.
Guest speaker Leanne Buckingham, Mayor of Corby, shared some of her experiences as a woman from the worlds of politics and the police service. The event was attended by colleagues from across Tata’s business, including commercial, property, HR, operations, health and safety and operations support.
HR manager Emma Bolderston said: “The lunch provided a great opportunity to get together with colleagues from different functions to discuss inclusion and our own experiences within the business. It was really interesting to hear from Leanne about her experiences and it was inspiring to hear about the actions that she has taken to try to make a positive difference for herself and other women.”