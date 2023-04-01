Tata Steel workers hand over mountain of NINE HUNDRED Easter eggs to Corby kids

Tata Steel's generous donations will go to disadvantaged kids in Corby

Staff at Corby’s Tata Steel site have handed over 900 Easter eggs to children across the town.

The firm holds and annual egg donation scheme which takes contributions to distribute to schools and community groups across Corby.

And this year the lucky recipients are Beanfield Primary School, Exeter Primary School, Kingswood Primary School, Pen Green, Studfall Infant & Junior School, Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, St Brendan’s Primary School and the Foodbank at St Peter and St Andrew's Church.

Site communications co-ordinator Marion Dorman said: “The appeal has been without doubt a phenomenal success and exceeded our wildest expectations.

"We say this time and time again, but the generosity of our employees never ceases to amaze our community.

“Special thanks must go to our very own Eater bunny Eamon Rigney, RHS flowline team leader, for not only his substantial personal donation, but for also drumming up donations from every area on site.

"Eamon has waged a relentless campaign with many of our local supermarkets; Asda, Morrisons, M&S and Tesco, who collectively donated in excess of 80 Easter eggs.

"Eamon even managed to persuade Mazda to make a donation of 15 eggs, whilst getting his car serviced.

"Well done Eamon - your support has been immense and greatly appreciated.