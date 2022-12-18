Tata Steel in Corby to pause operations on coldest nights to help pressure on energy grid

Tata Steel Corby. Images: Google / Tata

Tata Steel is set to pause some of its operations at peak energy demand times to help take the strain of the UK grid this winter.

The plant in Weldon Road, along with other Tata sites around the country, will take the action to help energy companies satisfy periods of high consumer demand

The firm will voluntarily slow or pause some functions for hours at a time on particularly cold evenings.

Tata in Corby are staging timed shutdowns

In Corby, the company is likely to bepausing its hot and cold formed tube lines for some hours during the coldest spells while maintaining its service to customers.

It’s also hoped that the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, which has its own power generating capacity through the use of its on-site process gases, may even be able to export electricity to the grid during these periods.

In an arrangement called ‘load management’, Tata Steel responds to prices – which change hourly for electricity - and turns down or turns off some energy-intensive production lines such as rolling mills and coating lines, during peak periods.

Steve Maynard, Works Manager Energy said: “We have a highly developed understanding of energy markets, so we can minimise costs while also contributing to the security of the energy system.

"We voluntarily minimise our pull on the grid on the coldest evenings when the margin between supply and demand are at their tightest, and our detailed planning makes sure we avoid any disruption to our own steel customers.”

“The continuous processes at Port Talbot such as the blast furnaces, coke ovens and steelplant, which run 24/7 365 days a year, will still be operating and producing process gases that we can use to generate electricity in our power plant.”

“In 2020 we invested around £37million in a new 30MW turbo-alternator (the equivalent of powering around 60,000 homes), which allows us to use even more of these process gases than before, and is helping the Port Talbot steelworks to become more energy self-sufficient.”