Taste of Turkey comes to Corby as new restaurant opens

Left, Hemn Fateh, 37, and right, Arie Rasoul, 43

A chef from Kurdistan has brought his vision to Corby after opening a new restaurant.

Atoussa, in New Post Office Square, serves Turkish and other Mediterranean cuisine and opened two weeks ago.

It is the work of chef Hemn Fateh, 37, who launched the venture earlier this month after finding out that there was a vacant lot available.

Originally from Kurdistan, Hemn has worked in many restaurants around the UK including in Leeds, Wrexham and Corby prior to the opening of Atoussa in the town.

Hemn said: “I was informed about the unit and I thought it could be a good idea after I saw that there weren’t really any sit-in restaurants that specialised in Turkish or Mediterranean food in the town.”

As well as a dine-in experience, takeaway and delivery options are also available at the restaurant.

Dishes include chicken and lamb shawarma, shish and kofta, salads, meze, platters and more.

The restaurant, which is open from 10am to 10pm seven days a week, also offers pizza, garlic bread and burgers as well as fresh juices, Kurdish tea, Turkish coffee and desserts such as baklava.

Hemn is hoping that the people of Corby will enjoy his cuisine – and he says that so far it’s been going well.