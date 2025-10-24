'Targeted attack' at Stanwick Lakes as £19,000 of vital equipment stolen from Northamptonshire charity
Those at the nature attraction believe the burglary was a targeted attack by three people, who arrived on motorbikes and left via the Irthlingborough end of Stanwick Lakes.
A Stanwick Lakes spokesman said: “The equipment that has been taken will prevent work that is vital to the existence of this site as a protected place.
"Our team is doing everything possible to manage today and in the short term but it’s a huge setback for the charity, both practically and financially.
"Frankly, it’s exhausting to be targeted like this by criminal and anti-social behaviour on an ongoing basis.”
Essential tools and a site buggy were stolen from a container, with the value of the items taken holding a value of around £19,000.
The impact of the loss of equipment is expected to be ‘significant’ to the daily operations and running of the attraction.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This incident took place between 12.45am and 1.10am on October 23 when the offender/s broken into two containers and stole £19,000 worth of tools.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 25000623434.”
Stanwick Lakes remains open as usual.