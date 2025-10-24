'Targeted attack' at Stanwick Lakes as £19,000 of vital equipment stolen from Northamptonshire charity

Bosses at Stanwick Lakes have expressed their ‘disappointment’ and ‘sadness’ after a break in during the early hours of Thursday, October 23.

Those at the nature attraction believe the burglary was a targeted attack by three people, who arrived on motorbikes and left via the Irthlingborough end of Stanwick Lakes.

A Stanwick Lakes spokesman said: “The equipment that has been taken will prevent work that is vital to the existence of this site as a protected place.

"Our team is doing everything possible to manage today and in the short term but it’s a huge setback for the charity, both practically and financially.

The burglary took place between 12.45am and 1.10am on October 23placeholder image
The burglary took place between 12.45am and 1.10am on October 23

"Frankly, it’s exhausting to be targeted like this by criminal and anti-social behaviour on an ongoing basis.”

Essential tools and a site buggy were stolen from a container, with the value of the items taken holding a value of around £19,000.

The impact of the loss of equipment is expected to be ‘significant’ to the daily operations and running of the attraction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This incident took place between 12.45am and 1.10am on October 23 when the offender/s broken into two containers and stole £19,000 worth of tools.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 25000623434.”

Stanwick Lakes remains open as usual.

