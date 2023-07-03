News you can trust since 1897
Talks will decide National Volleyball Centre’s future at Kettering Arena Sports Centre following KLV news

Volleyball England has used KLV as the National Volleyball Centre since November 2009
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read

Volleyball England has confirmed it will open talks over the National Volleyball Centre (NVC) remaining at the Kettering Arena sports centre, following news that Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) is to continue to operate.

KLV’s sports arena has played host to the NVC since November 2009, but the future seemed bleak after operator Compass deemed the complex to be no longer financially viable.

Due to close today (July 3), KLV’s future has been secured until at least September 4 – the Kettering Conference Centre facility will close for the time being.

Kettering Sports Arena has been the home of Volleyball England's tournaments since 2009
Kettering Sports Arena has been the home of Volleyball England's tournaments since 2009
As a result of the newly-brokered deal, Volleyball England is now looking to ‘open dialogue with Phoenix’ over continuing to run its 2023-24 season competitions at KLV.

Jonathan Moore, Volleyball England’s strategic manager for major events, said: “We welcome the fantastic news that the majority of the Kettering Leisure Village is going to remain open.

“We understand it has been a difficult time for the local residents and the local community, so it’s pleasing that such a valuable community asset will now not be closing.

“From our perspective, we will now sit down with the new leisure operator to discuss options for the National Volleyball Centre to remain at the venue in Kettering, and we will update our members in due course.”

Compass has now extended its tenancy until September, after which Phoenix Leisure Management – the owners and previous operators – will take back the venue.

