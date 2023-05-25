A group of students at Tresham College have all been offered places at prestigious drama and theatre schools across the UK. The future thespians, dancers and performers competed to win places at schools such as Italia Conti in London, the Institute for Contemporary Theatre and the LMA Performing Arts Academy co-owned by Take That Star Robbie Williams.

All have achieved Level 3 qualifications in their chosen specialism, but four of the students chose to take their training to a higher level with an HNC in Performing Arts.

Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, run courses for roles front and behind the scenes: acting, musical theatre, performing arts, stage management and media make-up.Lecturer Kim Laughton, who was a West End performer herself, said: “It is always so wonderful when our students achieve their goals and their hard work and talent is recognised.

The successful students with Tresham College Lecturer Kim Laughton (front centre)