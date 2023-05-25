News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Talented Tresham College students offered places at prestigious drama and theatre schools

"We wish them every luck”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:21 BST

A group of students at Tresham College have all been offered places at prestigious drama and theatre schools across the UK. The future thespians, dancers and performers competed to win places at schools such as Italia Conti in London, the Institute for Contemporary Theatre and the LMA Performing Arts Academy co-owned by Take That Star Robbie Williams.

All have achieved Level 3 qualifications in their chosen specialism, but four of the students chose to take their training to a higher level with an HNC in Performing Arts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, run courses for roles front and behind the scenes: acting, musical theatre, performing arts, stage management and media make-up.Lecturer Kim Laughton, who was a West End performer herself, said: “It is always so wonderful when our students achieve their goals and their hard work and talent is recognised.

The successful students with Tresham College Lecturer Kim Laughton (front centre)The successful students with Tresham College Lecturer Kim Laughton (front centre)
The successful students with Tresham College Lecturer Kim Laughton (front centre)
Most Popular

"We wish them every luck and they must promise to come back and visit once famous.”