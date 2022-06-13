Talented Corby bowler takes six wickets in adult cricket game aged just ELEVEN

Freddie McGeown's S&L team-mates give him a lift following his incredible bowling figures

A lad from Corby who has only been playing cricket for four years took six wickets in an adult game this weekend.

Freddie McGeown, eleven, is playing his first year in adult cricket and already has five games under his belt this season for S&L Corby Cricket Club.

On Saturday (June 11), playing for S&L’s fourth string in a game against Kettering Town CC’s fifth side, Freddie bowled ten overs and took six wickets. Kettering clocked-up just 21 runs across Freddie’s ten overs in Northants Cricket League Division 15 North game.

S&L had to get special permission from the Northants league to allow Freddie, a year seven pupil at Uppingham Community College, to play before the age of 13.

His dad Mike captains the S&L second team and it’s hoped they can one day play in the same side together. Freddie has also played for the club’s under 13s and under 15s this season, and also played for the Northamptonshire county side for two seasons.

Freddie’s captain described his ‘exceptional’ performance as ‘gritty and determined’.

S&L, who play at Cannock Road in the heart of Corby, won Saturday’s match by two runs with Kettering all out for 94.

You can view the scorecard for Saturday’s game here.