Visitors to Corby can now book a ‘Spoons with a view after one of the town’s much-loved town pubs unveiled its £3.4m refurbishment project.

The Saxon Crown is ready to welcome guests as it opens its new-look hotel today (Thursday, November 17).

With the investment creating 37 extra bedrooms, an additional 12 full and part-time jobs have been created at the new-look hotel.

Some of the rooms at the Saxon Crown have views across Elizabeth Street, Corby

The popular pub in Elizabeth Street, which first opened in November 2014, has also undergone upgrades behind the scenes including to the kitchen and staff room facilities.

Pub manager Nikki Cameron said: “Wetherspoon has spent £3.4m on the new-look hotel at The Saxon Crown. The project has created more jobs for local people and provided further investment into the area.

“The additional 37 bedrooms are a wonderful addition to the existing pub and hotel and we are confident that it will also be a great addition to the local community.”

Adorning the walls of the hotel bedrooms and corridors are original artworks by students from Lodge Park Academy.

Nikki Cameron pub manager of The Saxon Crown

Each room also has ‘Corby’ wallpaper showing scenes of the town’s industrial heritage.

Already a 12-bedroom hotel, this refurbishment and extension work takes the total accommodation to 49 bedrooms.

The 37 new additional hotel rooms, of which 15 pairs can create linked rooms for families or friends, are located over the first and second floor levels.

They comprise eight new double rooms and a further 27 twin rooms, as well as two new accessible rooms, suitable for guests with disabilities, complete with full DDA compliant bathroom facilities.

Spoons with a view

Keeping the rooms spick and span will be Biff Wilson, head housekeeper, and her team who now have to clean and tidy the extra rooms.

She said: “We have been looking forward to it. We have got the right team here and I love my job.”

Each of the rooms features an en-suite bathroom, tea and coffee-making facilities, hairdryer, flat-screen television with Freeview TV and unlimited free Wi-Fi, as well as digital air-conditioning and temperature control.

There is passenger lift access to all levels and a new stairway linking the extension to the existing 12 hotel rooms, on the first-floor level over the pub.

Biff Wilson and her team of house keepers will have to plump the pillows on an extra 37 rooms

The Saxon Crown has two accessible rooms suitable for guests with disabilities

Artwork for the walls has been provided by Lodge Park Academy students

The Saxon Crown, Corby, has feature walls with photos of Corby's industrial past