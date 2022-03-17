Take a look at six adorable Greyhound dogs looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

Here are six adorable greyhound dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"Zack, Jack, Jill, George, Apollo, Hero and Bobby really are wonderful happy affectionate Greyhound dogs. They range in ages and can be rehomed to live with other medium/large sized dogs.

"Sadly they cannot live with cats or smaller furry animals as they are very prey driven.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with 4 four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"They have retired from racing so are used to kennel life but would desperately like a loving family of their own with a comfortable sofa to snooze on.

"Contrary to what a lot of people think, they do not want hours and hours of exercise, they like a nice walk, a crazy 10 minutes somewhere.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our Greyhound dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

Hero Annie said: "Hero is a five year old, handsome, retired Irish greyhound. He is a confident boy and super giddy. He requires a secure garden to sunbathe in and a comfortable sofa to snooze on. He is fine with other dogs but not smaller animals."

Apollo Annie said: "Apollo is a two year old retired racing greyhound from Ireland. He's a handsome, super affectionate chap who walks lovely on the lead but does have a high prey drive."

Zack Annie said: "Zack is a huge, incredible, gentle, handsome and retired greyhound. He would love a quiet home with a comfortable bed to nap on and a secure garden for zoomies. Fine with other dogs not small animals."

Jack and Jill Annie said: "Jack and Jill are three year old kennel mates who could be rehomed together. Both retired Irish racing greyhounds, good with other dogs but not small furries. Jill is a confident bouncy girl and Jack is a little reserved."