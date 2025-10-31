Take a look at seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

3 . Dexter

Dexter is a handsome six-year-old Collie cross who’s full of love and energy. He’s super-friendly and adores the company of other dogs. Dexter currently shares a kennel with Roxy, so they could be rehomed together - or he could happily live with another resident dog who matches his playful spirit. This bright, active boy is looking for a family who’ll include him in their adventures and give him plenty of exercise and affection. Dexter hasn’t yet been assessed with cats or children. Photo: AIN