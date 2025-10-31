This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two animals: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one into your home, please email [email protected]. Home checks are carried out, and a donation is required.”
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire
Take a look at seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire Photo: -
2. Murphy
Murphy is a sweet eight-year-old Lurcher boy looking for a loving home full of cuddles and care. He walks nicely alongside other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in the household. Unfortunately, he cannot live with cats or small furries. Murphy is ready to find a family who will adore him and give him all the love he deserves! Photo: AIN
3. Dexter
Dexter is a handsome six-year-old Collie cross who’s full of love and energy. He’s super-friendly and adores the company of other dogs. Dexter currently shares a kennel with Roxy, so they could be rehomed together - or he could happily live with another resident dog who matches his playful spirit. This bright, active boy is looking for a family who’ll include him in their adventures and give him plenty of exercise and affection. Dexter hasn’t yet been assessed with cats or children. Photo: AIN
4. Bruce and Bruno
Bruce and Bruno are lively eight-year-old brothers who would love to find a forever home together. These two are full of fun, super-friendly, and always ready for an adventure. They’re active boys who’ll need a family that can keep them busy and engaged. Bruce and Bruno haven’t yet been assessed with cats or children. Photo: AIN