Take a look at 11 abandoned but adorable dogs who have sadly been without a family the longest in Northamptonshire

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Several dogs at Animals in Need Northamptonshire (AIN) have become the shelter’s longest-term residents, having spent a significant part of their lives in care. Some, like Harley and Max, have been waiting for more than 900 days, while others, such as Sandy and Pixie, have spent around 370 to 380 days at the shelter.

AIN say each dog has a friendly, loving nature and is ready to join a forever home. The shelter hopes that featuring these long-term residents will raise awareness and help them finally find permanent families.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives."

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Animals in Need. For more information visit https://animals-in-need.org/

Long-term dogs at Animals in Need Northamptonshire still waiting for forever homes These abandoned but adorable dogs have spent months - or even years - at the shelter, some missing at least one Christmas without a family. Can you help provide a home for them?

CALLIE Callie is a beautiful seven-year-old Huntaway. She is super affectionate once she learns to trust you, which can take time. Callie needs reassurance and isn't comfortable around other dogs. She requires an adult-only, pet-free home with a family that can help her build confidence and enjoy life. Days at the shelter: 584

LEO Leo is a handsome 11-year-old crossbreed. He is looking for a special foster placement where he can receive the love and attention he deserves. Leo has Cushing's disease and needs to be the only pet in the home, with people who understand his needs and give him space when required. He is a loving boy who needs a nurturing home. Days at the shelter: 818

BILL Bill is a handsome seven-year-old Lurcher. He enjoys his walks and meeting new people, but like many Lurchers, he cannot live with cats or small furries. Bill is looking for a family that will give him lots of cuddles and a comfy sofa to relax on. He's a lovely boy who enjoys fuss and attention. Days at the shelter: 548