News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
A magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beautyA magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beauty
A magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beauty

Take a look around three-wing Italiante Northamptonshire stable conversion set in nineteen acres of glorious countryside and with two cottages for your visitors

Fineshade Abbey is in an area of outstanding natural beauty
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

There’s not much more you can ask of a property than what’s on offer at this magnificent, historic home on the market in North Northamptonshire.

Set adjacent to the site of an ancient motte and bailey castle, the stable block for the former Fineshade Abbey took on its name when it was demolished in the 1950s, and has retained plenty of its grandeur.

With three luxurious wings housing four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a range of workshops and a heated garage, you’d be spending every day in absolute splendour.

The views across acres of nineteen acres of countryside are a sight to behold, and inside you’ll find some great examples of the contemporary work of the designer Clive Christian.

It’s on the market at £2,495,000 with Savills.

A magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beauty

1. Fineshade Abbey

A magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beauty Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Who wouldn't want to drive home along this entrance way?

2. Fineshade Abbey

Who wouldn't want to drive home along this entrance way? Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
This four poster matches the splendour of the built-in furniture

3. Fineshade Abbey

This four poster matches the splendour of the built-in furniture Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
The rear cobbled walkway and somewhere to store your wellies after a roam around your nineteen acres

4. Fineshade Abbey

The rear cobbled walkway and somewhere to store your wellies after a roam around your nineteen acres Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:North NorthamptonshireSavills