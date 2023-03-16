Take a look around 'three-in-one' house with income potential near Oundle

It comes with a guide price of £1,895,000

A riverside home set within 1.4 acres of woodland gardens has been put up for sale near Oundle.

Lock House, which fronts onto the River Nene and has mooring and fishing rights, comprises a detached house, cottage, annexe flat and offices - offering the potential purchaser the opportunity to generate a revenue stream via the cottage.

It has been brought to the market with a guide price of £1,895,000.

The property, which has nine bedrooms, is located just outside the hamlet of Lilford within attractive rolling and wooded countryside.

The ‘versatile’ property occupies a tranquil setting and is claimed to offer a ‘fabulous lifestyle package’ for active families, multi-generational buyers and those that wish to combine their principal home with rental income, AirBnB opportunities or a business base.

The primary home, a detached five-bedroom property, has been modernised and extended from the traditional lock keeper’s cottage it once was.

A detached, two-storey annexe building with offices on the ground floor and an ancillary two bedroom annexe to the main house above it, with a large glazed gable with views through the beech woodland to the river, provides space to serve as a business base.

A detached single-storey two-bedroom cottage, which has been let on an Assured Shorthold basis with a passing rent until spring of 2023, of £13,800pa, presents income potential.

James Abbott, head of residential sales at Savills in Stamford and whose team are handling the sale, said: “Lock House is a three in one home - ideal for multi-generational families, those seeking to combine a home and business base, and one that presents a rental income through the detached cottage.

"The proximity of the Nene Valley Way for walks and the River Nene mooring and fishing rights would excite my active family and offer a fabulous lifestyle base for home, work and play. Its availability will capture the imagination of many interested buyers.”

