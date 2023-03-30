News you can trust since 1897
Take a look around Rushden's newest gym as PureGym opens its doors

The new gym has just opened

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:08 BST

Fitness fans have a new place to work out with PureGym opening a site in Rushden.

The UK’s largest gym operator has just opened its new gym at Crown Park in the town.

It is located across a 11,000 sq ft area next to Waitrose and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing members with everything they need to meet their fitness goals, including:

- more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

- a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

- a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

- certified PTs available to support clients

- free parking available on site (although parking restrictions may apply – customers are advised to check in the car park before entering the gym)

PureGym Rushden is set to create nine new jobs in the fitness sector.

Speaking ahead of opening, a spokesman for PureGym told the Northants Telegraph: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new, state of the art gym in Rushden.

"The new gym will provide the people of Rushden and the surrounding areas the opportunity to experience the UK’s favourite gym and access our high quality, low cost fitness facilities.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Rushden – look out for our opening offer.”

Scroll down to see pictures from inside the new fitness facility.

PureGym has more than 330 gyms nationwide, including branches in Corby and Northampton.

Everybody is welcome at PureGym Rushden

Take a look inside PureGym Rushden

Everybody is welcome at PureGym Rushden

Time to pump some iron

Take a look inside PureGym Rushden

Time to pump some iron

'Impress yourself'

Take a look inside PureGym Rushden

'Impress yourself'

Inside the new gym

Take a look inside PureGym Rushden

Inside the new gym

