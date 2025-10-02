Take a look around Corby's newest coffee shop as Coffee#1 opens in the town centre

The store in Willow Place will be operated by a dedicated team of up to eight employees.

Founded in 2001, Coffee#1 has spent the past two decades establishing itself as a beloved brand across South Wales, the South West, the South Coast and the Midlands.

Staying true to its core values, the brand is committed to being ‘locally loved’ by serving ‘exceptional’ coffee made by skilled baristas in a relaxed, welcoming environment where customers can unwind and enjoy their time.

This new store marks a significant milestone in their ongoing expansion.

Beata Grabowska, area manager at Coffee#1, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our next location in Corby.

"It’s in a bustling location with a warm community vibe and we’re confident Coffee#1 will fit right in.

"We take pride in providing a cosy space where customers can relax, enjoy delicious food, tempting cakes, and, of course, great coffee.

"The new store’s interior is designed with warmth and vibrancy in mind featuring a living-room feel, shelves filled with books and unique illustrations showcasing local history, folklore and figures from the area.

“The inviting atmosphere is perfect for socialising with friends and family or for some quiet time with a book or laptop.”

Kirsty Dalkesen, store manager at Coffee#1, added: “My team and I are excited to become part of the Corby community and to serve our new neighbours.

"Local community groups are encouraged to host regular catch-ups in the store, and dogs are welcome too.

"To celebrate the opening, we’re offering a free drink when you download the Coffee#1 app.

"Simply enter the promo code C1CORBY in the app to claim your free drink voucher.”

Coffee#1 has 129 stores operating across Wales, the South Coast, the South West and the Midlands.

The brand opened its first store in 2001 and joined The Caffè Nero Group in January 2019.

Coffee#1 is run as an independent coffee house chain.

1 . Coffee #1 has opened in Corby Coffee #1 has opened in Corby town centre Photo: Coffee #1 Photo Sales

2 . Coffee #1 has opened in Corby Somewhere to relax with a coffee Photo: Coffee #1 Photo Sales

3 . Coffee #1 has opened in Corby Inside the new coffee shop Photo: Coffee #1 Photo Sales

4 . Coffee #1 has opened in Corby Somewhere to meet with friends and catch up over a coffee Photo: Coffee #1 Photo Sales