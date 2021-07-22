Sywell Country Park introduces night-time car park ban

A popular country park will introduce a night-time closure of its car parks because of anti-social behaviour.

The car parks at Sywell Country Park in Washbrook Lane, Ecton, will be closed from tomorrow (Friday, July 23) between 8pm and 6am, each day.

An initial trial period of a month will take place but it is hoped that the closure will be temporary.

Sywell Country Park

A statement from Sywell Country Park said: "From Friday, July 23, 2021, we will be closing all of Sywell Country Park car parks, between 8pm and 6am, for a trial period of around a month.

"This is due to anti-social behaviour issues that are frequently disturbing the local residents as well as other park users.