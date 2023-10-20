News you can trust since 1897
Sywell Aviation Museum aircraft restoration appeal

Sywell Aviation Museum is seeking the donation of aviation books and model kits to help turn an airliner into a classroom
By Ben BrownContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Sywell Aviation Museum based at Sywell Aerodrome, Northamptonshire is making great progress with the restoration of its 1969 built Handley Page Jetstream airliner which it is turning into a classroom.

Recent work has seen the cockpit fully restored and its refurbished tailplane and elevators added to the fuselage.

All the work is funded by donations as the Museum does not charge an entrance fee. Most of the budget came from the Museum's successful book and model sale held in March and once again the Museum is appealing for donations.

The aircraft at Sywell Aviation MuseumThe aircraft at Sywell Aviation Museum
If you have any aviation books and especially model kits, accessories, diecast models etc you would be able to donate it would be much appreciated as the Museum plans to have another sale in the new year.

If you can help please contact [email protected] or call 07968061708 collection can be arranged.

Many thanks!

