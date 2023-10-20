Sywell Aviation Museum aircraft restoration appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sywell Aviation Museum based at Sywell Aerodrome, Northamptonshire is making great progress with the restoration of its 1969 built Handley Page Jetstream airliner which it is turning into a classroom.

Recent work has seen the cockpit fully restored and its refurbished tailplane and elevators added to the fuselage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the work is funded by donations as the Museum does not charge an entrance fee. Most of the budget came from the Museum's successful book and model sale held in March and once again the Museum is appealing for donations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft at Sywell Aviation Museum

If you have any aviation books and especially model kits, accessories, diecast models etc you would be able to donate it would be much appreciated as the Museum plans to have another sale in the new year.

If you can help please contact [email protected] or call 07968061708 collection can be arranged.