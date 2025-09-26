Swastika graffitied St George cross and Union Jack removed by police as North Northants Council 'actively' discourage public attaching or removing lamppost flags

Swastika graffitied St George’s cross and Union flags have been removed by police from lampposts alongside a Kettering town centre road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action was taken after the two flags were discovered and photographed by a member of the public – one flag, a cross of St George, had been fashioned into a swastika, the other, a Union Flag had the Nazi symbol drawn on the middle.

Our reporters tracked down the location of one flag to the junction of Northfield Avenue and Meadow Road. It is not known the exact location of the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northants Council (NNC) confirmed that they were aware of a ‘small number’ of incidents of flags being graffitied.

The flags graffitied with swastikas taken down in Kettering/ Facebook

A spokesman for NNC said: “We are aware of a small number of incidents of flags being graffitied and worked with the police, who removed these flags, on these cases.”

The council said they were 'actively' discouraging members of the public from attaching or removing lamppost flags

NNC said: “As a council, we support a sense of community. We welcome the sense of national pride presented by some residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any resident who believes a flag should not be in a location can report it via the council’s highways reporting system online and we will act accordingly.

"So far none of the flags put up have been identified as an immediate risk to public safety.

“But we will continue to take a pragmatic view of each report and consider whether it is in the interests of public safety to remove any flags that are put up across North Northamptonshire.

" For example, if there is an immediate health and safety risk, we would remove a flag. Our enforcement policy is based on the principle of proportionality, and we will apply that principle to these cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For residents’ own safety and to avoid any damage to lampposts, we actively discourage members of the public from attaching, or removing, items to, or from lampposts. Given the risks involved, we would ask members of the public do not take any action to remove items yourself.”

Online debates have been raging on social media posts with community tensions rising.

NNC said: “Any online comments aimed at councillors and council staff or contractors which are of a threatening or intimidatory nature are unacceptable.

"Such comments have been brought to the attention of the council’s monitoring officer and where appropriate have been reported to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Intimidation, harassment and threats to personal safety to locally elected officials, staff or the council’s contractors will not be tolerated and will be reported to the police for appropriate action.”

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We’ve had two reports of defaced flags in Kettering – both on September 22, one in Meadow Road at the junction with Northfield Avenue, in which a St George’s flag was defaced into a swastika, and then a later report of a Union Jack in Northfield Avenue defaced with the same.

"Officers removed both due to the offensive nature of the defacements, and anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting incident number 25000557491.”