Gardeners can swap seeds and snap up bargain plants at a community garden in Kettering this weekend.

Kettering’s Green Patch is holding its spring plant sale and seed swap on Saturday (May 18) from 10am to 1pm.

People can bring along any spare seeds they no longer need and swap for new ones – including vegetables, salad, herbs and flowers.

Cliff Lambert, a Green Patch gardener, said: “We want as many people as possible to get out and enjoy their gardens this year, boosting biodiversity and growing soe delicious food. This is a really good way of getting budget-friendly locally-grown vegetable seedlings and herbs.

Volunteers from left to right, Paul, Kate, Andrew and Jade

“We will also be on hand to offer advice and support for anyone who needs some help with gardening tips.”

Kettering Town Council is funding the swap from its biodiversity budget with a grant of just over £100.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), chair of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, said: “We are really pleased to be able to support the seed swap at The Green Patch this spring.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to give your garden a boost and we are looking forward to seeing the results of what’s grown.