Wellingborough’s Swansgate shopping centre is launching a monthly community lunch and learn programme this June, aimed at shoppers and their kids to engage in creative activities while out and about.

The initiative consists of a series of different workshops for people of all ages, including autumnal flower arranging, community art, a book club, crochet and Christmas wreath making.

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate shopping centre, said: “We love seeing our community lounge busy with local people, it is a space to take a rest from shopping and to meet friends and family.

"These workshops will be a great way to utilise the space and make the community lounge a regular place to come together.”

Offering the local community a regular place to meet, learn and create together, the first of the workshops will be held on Tuesday, June 13. This will be ‘Story Time with Friends’, which invites families to bring along children aged two to four to enjoy a morning of stories together learning about friendship and kindness.

Fiona added: “The range of workshops we have planned hopefully means there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Workshops will be free of charge and are open to all on a ‘first come first served’ basis, with some having limited availability.

Events will take place inside the centre on every second Tuesday of the month, starting next week between 10am and midday.