Swansgate Shopping Centre will offer egg-cellent activities to Wellingborough families during the Easter break
It all sounds very egg-citing!
Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough is ‘egg-cited’ about its Easter plans with activities taking place across three dates.
On Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 12, it is holding an ‘Easter Egg-Travaganza’, where the centre will be welcoming children and their families to take part in a free Easter egg hunt around the centre.
Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re very egg-cited for our Easter event this year.
"Especially as we have been able to involve two local schools in creating the trail.
"It is great to have the support of our local community in our events and this will be a perfect way to keep the little ones entertained during the Easter holidays.”
Swansgate Shopping Centre teamed up with Friars Academy and Victoria Primary Academy this year, providing them with their own egg shapes for the students to decorate.
They will make up the Easter trail and remain on display in one of the centre’s units until the end of the school holidays, giving children the chance to spot their own designs.
Hidden within the centre are letters which will spell out an Easter themed word. Participants that successfully find and decipher it can hand it in to the event team or submit it on the Swansgate website for a chance to win an ‘Easter Egg-travaganza’ bundle.
Shoppers might also be able to spot the Easter Bunny, who will be available throughout the event despite his busy schedule for photo opportunities.
Coinciding with the festivities, people local to the town centre can celebrate National Ping Pong Day on Thursday, April 6 with a tournament in the Swansgate Ping Pong Parlour, formerly occupied by Sports Direct.
Participants will have the opportunity to test their skill in a knock out tournament where the winner will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Swansgate stores.
A £25 voucher will also be given to the two runners-up.
The events will be free of charge, and take place inside the centre between 10am and 2pm on all three dates.
They are open for all ages.
More information about what’s going on at Swansgate Shopping Centre can be found at its website here.