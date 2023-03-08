Wellingborough Rugby Club is the first to receive recognition through Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Good Deeds campaign in 2023.

Swansgate’s Good Deeds campaign recognises the work of the local community and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, the shopping centre used the initiative to sponsor a table at the club's Ladies Day event, which was attended by 150 community members.

The Wellingborough Rugby Club 'Ladies Day' event

The sponsorship contributed an afternoon tea and glass of wine for a table of 10 to 12 ladies at the event.

Irene Plant, spokesman for the club, said: “Wellingborough Rugby Club, in one form or another, has been around for over 100 years with it’s original meetings being held at The Hind Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a grassroots club which provides stability and support to all of its members and family while running a full complement of mini, junior, colts and senior sides.

"Rugby not only helps with both physical and mental health, but it provides an outlet for the community to come together.

Swansgate Shopping Centre supports Wellingborough Rugby Club 'Ladies Day' event

"For some, it might be cheering on our players during a game, for others, it's a chance for their children to make some friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It provides a social setting while building a stronger, safer lifestyle for our community.”

And she added: “That's why raising funds for our club through social events such as the Ladies Day plays a vital role in keeping Wellingborough Club alive.

"Donations and fundraisers generate funds for the improvement of our facilities and for the benefits of its members.

"The use of any funds generated are tightly managed by members of the club’s executive committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proceeds generated at our Ladies Day event will be used to provide security during these uncertain times and will help pay for much-needed equipment and upgrades.”

During the event on March 4, the club served afternoon tea and wine, sold raffle tickets for gift cards, merchandise and services all of which was generously donated by local businesses like the Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We love to celebrate the work of our local community who help to make Swansgate such a success.

"Through our Good Deeds campaign we have been able to support over 22 community groups/schools and individuals since its launch in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The winners are always so well deserved, championing the work that they have done and sharing a little positivity goes a long way.

"We look forward to receiving further nominations and awarding more Good Deeds throughout the rest of the year.”

Do you know someone who deserves a good deed?

Swansgate are looking for local schools,clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or deserve a special thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a nomination head to the Swansgate website or post your nomination into the Good Deeds postbox located inside the Ping Pong Parlour.