Swansgate Shopping Centre supports local charities to 'give back to our communities' amid coronation of King Charles III

Highlighting good deeds in the community

By William Carter
Published 5th May 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:46 BST

Swansgate shopping centre in Wellingborough is supporting local charities during the coronation in a bid to ‘give back’ to the community.

The centre runs a Good Deeds campaign throughout the year, asking people to nominate community groups, charities and individuals who go the extra mile to help others.

For the coronation weekend, Swansgate has given the Good Deed’s initiative the Royal treatment and awarded a ‘Coronation Good Deed’ with a £500 donation to the local charity We Mind and Kelly Matters.

Swansgate shopping centre is supporting local charities this coronation weekendSwansgate shopping centre is supporting local charities this coronation weekend
The charity was formed in 2019 in response to the loss Kelly Francesca Lewis who, at only 24 years old, took her own life after a short battle with anxiety and depression.

It aims to support bereavement charities such as MIND and SOBS, ensuring that anyone affected by suicide receives the help they need.

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate shopping centre said: “It is really important to all of us at Swansgate shopping centre to give back to our local community. We are proud to be able to support King Charles’ wishes to help out over the celebratory weekend.

“We have our bunting up ready for the celebrations over the Coronation weekend, and hope that everyone can use the bank holiday to help in their own communities.”

Most recently Swansgate supported and sponsored local couple Selina & Darren, who took part in the Rust Bucket Rally, raising funds for Breast Cancer Now.

If you know someone who deserves a Good Deed for their work in the community you can nominate them via the Swansgate shopping centre website, or in person via the Good Deeds Box outside Wilko.

