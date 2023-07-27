For three days in August, Swansgate Shopping Centre promises an ‘unforgettable journey through the Star Wars universe’ with a handful of sci-fi-centric workshops, each free of charge.

The activities are open to all ages.

Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We can hardly contain our excitement for our ‘Galaxy Summer Events’ this year.

A (not so) long time ago in a galaxy (not very) far away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love holding these fun, free, family activities for our local community and know this will be a perfect way to keep the little ones entertained during the school holidays."

From 10am to 2pm on August 2 and 9, there will be face painting available and a craft workshop, with R2D2 and a Stormtrooper also forging a temporary alliance to attend the centre and greet Wellingborough shoppers.

On August 19, people can test their knowledge of the Empire and engage in lightsaber training (the force is not included).