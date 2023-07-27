News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Swansgate Shopping centre brings the galaxy far, far away to Wellingborough with Star Wars-centric summer activities

You don’t need to travel to the Dagobah system to enjoy these workshops!
By William Carter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

For three days in August, Swansgate Shopping Centre promises an ‘unforgettable journey through the Star Wars universe’ with a handful of sci-fi-centric workshops, each free of charge.

The activities are open to all ages.

Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We can hardly contain our excitement for our ‘Galaxy Summer Events’ this year.

A (not so) long time ago in a galaxy (not very) far awayA (not so) long time ago in a galaxy (not very) far away
A (not so) long time ago in a galaxy (not very) far away
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We love holding these fun, free, family activities for our local community and know this will be a perfect way to keep the little ones entertained during the school holidays."

From 10am to 2pm on August 2 and 9, there will be face painting available and a craft workshop, with R2D2 and a Stormtrooper also forging a temporary alliance to attend the centre and greet Wellingborough shoppers.

On August 19, people can test their knowledge of the Empire and engage in lightsaber training (the force is not included).

May the force be with you!

Related topics:Wellingborough