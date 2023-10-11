Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halloween is fast approaching and Wellingborough’s Swansgate shopping centre is getting into the spirit with ‘spine-tingling thrills and family-friendly’ activities on October 28.

From 11am, people will be able to hang out with the Addams family and be transformed into something spooky by talented face painters, as well as the chance to test their luck on the trick-or-treat spinning wheel.

Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison manager at Swansgate, said: "Halloween is the perfect time to let your spooky side shine, and we've got a ghoulishly good time in store for everyone.

"We absolutely love holding these free, family events for the local Wellingborough community and this year's Halloween promises to be a thrilling experience for the whole family."

A centre spokesman added: “Swansgate shopping centre invites everyone to join in the spine-chilling festivities and create unforgettable memories this Halloween.

"Attendees are encouraged to bring out their inner witches, dust off their broomsticks, and sharpen their fangs for a Halloween celebration like no other.”