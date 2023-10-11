News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Swansgate Centre to bring 'spooktacular' family-friendly activities to Wellingborough in run-up to Halloween

The spooky season is upon us!
By William Carter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Halloween is fast approaching and Wellingborough’s Swansgate shopping centre is getting into the spirit with ‘spine-tingling thrills and family-friendly’ activities on October 28.

From 11am, people will be able to hang out with the Addams family and be transformed into something spooky by talented face painters, as well as the chance to test their luck on the trick-or-treat spinning wheel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison manager at Swansgate, said: "Halloween is the perfect time to let your spooky side shine, and we've got a ghoulishly good time in store for everyone.

Free Halloween-centric activities will be at Swansgate centre on October 28Free Halloween-centric activities will be at Swansgate centre on October 28
Free Halloween-centric activities will be at Swansgate centre on October 28
Most Popular

"We absolutely love holding these free, family events for the local Wellingborough community and this year's Halloween promises to be a thrilling experience for the whole family."

A centre spokesman added: “Swansgate shopping centre invites everyone to join in the spine-chilling festivities and create unforgettable memories this Halloween.

"Attendees are encouraged to bring out their inner witches, dust off their broomsticks, and sharpen their fangs for a Halloween celebration like no other.”

More Northamptonshire Halloween events can be found here.

Related topics:WellingboroughNorthamptonshire