Suzuki rider, 43, seriously injured in smash on A5 in Northampton
Police appealing for witnesses to crash near Crick
Police have confirmed a 43-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a smash involving a bike and a car on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Saturday (September 25).
Crash investigators have appealed for witnesses following the smash, at around 5pm, north of Crick.
The injured man was riding a black Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle which was in collision with a turquoise Suzuki Splash. Police closed the road for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "The motorbike was travelling north on the A5 near Lilbourne, at the junction with Rugby Road.
"The rider, a 43-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident — particularly those who may have dashcam footage — is asked to call our Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 397 of 25/09/21."