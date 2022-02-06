Suspended sentence for Corby man found with two knives on Beanfield estate

File image.

A Corby man has been given a six month suspended prison sentence after being caught carrying two lock knives.

Dexter Linden, 35, denied the charges against him when he stood trial at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 1).

Magistrates found him guilty of carrying a silver lock knife and a gold and black knife in York Road, Corby, in October 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how Linden, of Greenhill Rise, had previous convictions for assaults against a woman and a blade-related offence committed as a youth.

He was given a six month jail term, suspended for a year. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fees of £748.