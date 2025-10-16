A container containing items worth approximately £2,000 was set fire to in Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers, with police believing the blaze to have been started deliberately.

Police are investigating the incident which started between 12.30am and 1.30am on Monday, October 13, where various items were set on fire inside a container.

The container in Wharf Road is used to store angling equipment by two not-for-profit organisations, supporting local youths as well as people who are struggling with their mental health.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

Equipment inside the container worth approximately £2000 was destroyed

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area prior to the fire being started or when the emergency services were in attendance.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Anyone who can help police with their investigation should quote incident number 25000601575 when providing any information.