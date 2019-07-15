Support for Much Loved Corby shop petition is growing

A Corby resident has started an online petition in a bid to keep an independent shop from being left without a home.

Old Village resident and client of Much Loved in Corby High Street Helen Gibson is asking for people to support the boutique.

Corby Council has terminated the tenancy of shop manager Gaye Henry, giving her a deadline of Friday, August 16.

Helen, who has set up the petition on change.org, said: “Much Loved is a unique shop in Corby’s Old Village which is part of the fabric and look of the village.

“For the past five and a half years it has given great customer service and runs very popular upholstery classes and art classes.

“The shop is now being faced with closure because of a massive rent increase and a new Lease which would make the shop totally responsible for the repair, upkeep and maintenance of the whole building.

“Ideally we want to keep Much Loved in Corby Old Village.

“The chances are high that nobody will take on the new lease - it was empty for years before Much Loved opened - so the Old Village could have a vulnerable empty shop as a blot on the landscape.

“We want to keep Much Loved where it is but if we can’t achieve that we would like people power to ensure they are allowed to stay open til at least the end of September but ideally the end of the year.

“The people on their popular upholstery classes could then finish their half done projects and Much Loved’s rent would be something going towards the community which has to be better than nothing coming in.”

Gaye Henry, owner of Much Loved, said: “I am really touched and surprised that the petition has been set up - it’s extremely kind.

“So many people have been supporting me and it shows the shop is important.”

She added: “I’m pretty much resigned to leaving but I would like to make a dignified exit.”