Support being given to North Northants families for cost-of-living troubles this winter

Thousands of households will be able to apply for financial support this winter to help ease the cost-of-living crisis for vulnerable residents in the area.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, there is an increasing need of support for vulnerable residents of the North Northants area.

North Northants Council will use a grant from the Government’s Household Support Fund to assist homes and families currently in employment but receiving a low wage.

Financial support is available to help families this winter

A report identifies that the school holiday food support scheme and community engagement, foodbanks and emergency funding will also benefit from the proposal.

A £15 voucher will be given to families with eligible children (those who currently receive free school meals) to see them through the October half-term and for the Christmas break.

Such groups will be able to apply for financial assistance by way of an online application process.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, is pleased that the proposal is moving forward.

He said: “I am delighted that the government has made another round of this funding available so that we are able to offer assistance to vulnerable residents in our area."

After highlighting the first two rounds of the scheme were a success in providing essential assistance to people in the area, Cllr Jason Smithers added: “This round of funding specifically targets people who are working and on a lower income as well as families with children.