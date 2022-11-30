Superdrug will unveil its new revamped Beauty Studio at Rushden Lakes on Friday (December 2) with the launch of its refurbished luxury salon space and a new extended list of treatments.

Alongside the hundreds of beauty products already offered at the store, which opened in 2021, customers are now able to treat themselves to a host of beauty treatments while picking up the essentials, ranging from blow dries and gel nails, to piercing and brow and lash treatments.

Superdrug bosses say the new Beauty Studio will offer affordably priced salon treatments across hair and beauty, with a brand-new hair salon, barber shop, piercing studio and nail bar providing customers with everything needed for a pre-Christmas pamper, all in the comfort of one dedicated studio space.

Superdrug is bringing a new and improved Beauty Studio to Rushden Lakes

As part of the refurbishment, Superdrug has kept a keen eye on the latest beauty trends and will also be offering brow lamination and lash lifts to achieve the latest looks of the season.

The refreshed Beauty Studio has created an additional nine jobs for the local community, and alongside the extended treatments, is also an opening offer of 50 per cent cut and blow drys and 20 per cent off all nail and brow and lash treatments until December 10.

Jerry Walkling, sales operations director at Superdrug, said: “We are so pleased to announce the opening of our brand new, refurbished Beauty Studio in the Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre store, demonstrating Superdrug’s continued investment into providing our customers with the best in-store experiences.

"With an extended treatment menu, offering a wider range of hair and beauty treatments, we’re excited for our customers to experience our newly revamped space and expanded offering ahead of the Christmas party season and beyond.”

Treatments available at the beauty studio include gel manicure and pedicure starting from £20, eyebrow threading starting from £7, and piercing starting from £11.50.

The opening hours for the Beauty Studio at Rushden Lakes are:

- Monday to Tuesday: 9am to 6pm

- Wednesday to Friday: 9am to 8pm

- Saturday: 9am to 6pm