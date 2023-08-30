Super Saturday for Irthlingborough as carnival, fair, market and Dr Bike comes to town

Irthlingborough residents will have a fun-packed day on Saturday as four events come to the town.

Kicking off with the monthly market, cyclists can get peace of mind with free bike checks, followed by Irthlingborough’s annual carnival and fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events due to take place in and around the town centre on September 2 are:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irthlingborough - market and carnival

- Irthlingborough Market will be on Parsons Green from 9am until 1pm. Stalls will be selling fruit and vegetables, preserves, cheeses, cakes and bakes

- Dr Bike will be at Irthlingborough Market from 9.30am to 1pm. During the Dr Bike sessions, the bike mechanic will carry out an 'M' cycle safety check on booked-in bikes which covers the brakes, gears, chain, tyres and frame. Booking is required by clicking here