Super Saturday for Irthlingborough as carnival, fair, market and Dr Bike comes to town
Irthlingborough residents will have a fun-packed day on Saturday as four events come to the town.
Kicking off with the monthly market, cyclists can get peace of mind with free bike checks, followed by Irthlingborough’s annual carnival and fair.
Events due to take place in and around the town centre on September 2 are:
- Irthlingborough Market will be on Parsons Green from 9am until 1pm. Stalls will be selling fruit and vegetables, preserves, cheeses, cakes and bakes
- Dr Bike will be at Irthlingborough Market from 9.30am to 1pm. During the Dr Bike sessions, the bike mechanic will carry out an 'M' cycle safety check on booked-in bikes which covers the brakes, gears, chain, tyres and frame. Booking is required by clicking here
- Irthlingborough Carnival will assemble in Finedon Road ahead of the parade that sets off at 1pm. Taking the usual route the parade will finish at the town rec joining the fair