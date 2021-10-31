Sunday Northants Telegraph Extra - Kettering's poshest charity shop, grants on offer in Corby and a Weetabix tree planting

Curated by Cransley will sell sought-after second-hand items

A new high-end charity shop to boost fundraising for Kettering' s Cransley Hospice has opened its doors to customers.

Curated by Cransley, at 2 Horsemarket, will provide punters the opportunity to make environmentally-conscious shopping choices and support hospice care in north Northamptonshire.

Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Padget and John Petre from Weetabix at the tree planting

The stunning selection of vintage and retro items are the pick of the donations and shoppers can expect an eclectic mixture of vintage treasures.

The new retail space is in the space where the Cransley Hospice Coffee Shop closed its doors earlier this year.

Rachel Herrick, director of income generation and communications, said: “The front of the shop will a physical shop with special items hand picked by staff and volunteers. The e-shop is at the back of the shop and items will go online in mid-November through eBay and Depop.

“We are working on an integrated Cransley Hsopice shop through the website for the future.”

Recognising the demand for sustainable, quality items, stock will include an eclectic mix of vintage fashions and accessories, along with hand-selected bric-a-brac and home furnishings.

Cransley Hospice Trust will be developing a Curated by Cransley eCommerce store on their website, where they hope that keen vintage enthusiasts from all over the UK will be able to browse their offering.

Anyone having a clear out or seeking a new home for donations of quality clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac can drop them off at the Cransley Hospice Charity Shop during opening hours, or contact the fundraising team on 01536 452 423 to discuss a collection of larger donations.

Curated by Cransley will be open from 9.30am to 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, with the store also opening by appointment-only on Thursdays.

Grants worth up to £2,000 are available for community groups in Corby. The cash is being offered by Corby Town Council who will allocate each ward councillor £2,000 for their area. Grants are available to any not-for-profit organisation to fund a one off project. Any voluntary or community group based in Corby that has a constitution, a bank or building society account and independently approved annual accounts can apply.

You can find out more about the scheme by visiting the council’s website https://www.corbytowncouncil.gov.uk/uploads/grants-awarding-policy.pdf

Weetabix and Burton Latimer Town Council hosted a tree planting ceremony yesterday as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

The unique, nationwide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, invites people to plant sustainably and to protect the UK’s trees. The company is supporting the project as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, which also sees Weetabix commit to sourcing every grain of its Weetabix wheat from within a 50-mile radius of its mills in Burton Latimer.

For its contribution to the QGC project, Weetabix has donated a specimen oak tree planted in Pocket Park - an 11 acre area of meadowland situated on the western fringe of Burton Latimer, which is open to the public. The tree’s location will be uploaded onto an interactive map on the QGC website, which is working to create a green canopy of projects to cover the country and to inspire others to take part in the initiative.

To mark and celebrate the planting of the tree, Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Padget and John Petre, Supply Chain and Technical Director at Weetabix delivered inspirational speeches highlighting the importance of sustainability and the UK’s woodland, improving local green community spaces, and marking the Queen’s Jubilee. They were joined by a live folk singer, local councillors and residents, employees from Weetabix, and two local schools – people who will all enjoy the tree at Pocket Park in future years to come.

A partnership between Northamptonshire Sport and the local Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service from Kettering and Northampton General.

Walk to the Future will create two brand new walking groups aimed at supporting individuals and carers who have been affected by cancer.

The free weekly walks that started this week set off from West Glebe Pavilion in Corby and Delapre Abbey in Northampton, led by Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service from Kettering and Northampton General.

The benefits of the Moving More initiative for people living with and beyond cancer have been found to

· Reduce cancer related fatigue.

· Help to preserve cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness.

· May reduce treatment side effects.

· Improve psychological well-being.

· May reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and prolong survival.