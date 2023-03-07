Kettering’s Market Place will host a series of summer celebrations as part of a bid to bring some fun to the town.

‘Summer Saturday’ events have been organised by Kettering Town Council off the back of last year’s successful Street Food Saturdays.

They will be free to attend and will see food and drink stalls, crafts and local business stands, live music and entertainment and games on offer.

Last year's Street Food Saturdays events were well-attended.

The council is now looking for local traders and small businesses, as well as community groups and organisations, to get involved.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), who is chair of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing some fun into the Market Place this year with our summer events.

"It’s a chance for all ages to get together and enjoy the best of the town.

"Last year’s Street Food Saturdays were really popular and we are hoping as many people as possible will come along to support the events this year.”

This year’s Summer Saturdays will be held on April 29, May 27, June 24 and July 22.

Kettering Town Council is inviting traders, local businesses and organisations to take up places at the events.

People can apply by contacting [email protected] or going online to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/markets.

Street Food Saturdays events in 2022 were well-attended and saw local firms and food traders take over the Market Place.