Summer Saturday events back in Kettering - and here's how to get involved

Summer markets will return to Kettering town centre this year with the popular Summer Saturday events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring street food, stalls, arts and crafts traders as well as live music and performances, the community celebrations are held in the Market Place.

Kettering Town Council, which organises the events to promote the town centre, has now opened up bookings to traders who can apply for a pitch for two special events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Dezelu, deputy clerk of Kettering Town Council, said: “Our Summer Saturday events are really popular, and a great way to spend a Saturday in town. There’s lots of great street food on offer, stalls with artisan crafts and gifts plus lots of live performances to keep you entertained.

Kettering Market Place/National World

“We are really pleased to be able to offer our voluntary sector groups the opportunity to promote themselves and recruit more volunteers in May. They do so much for our town, it’s great to be able to help them grow and keep on the good work.

“In June we will mark Armed Forces Day with a day-long celebration. We have some wonderful cadets and armed forces groups in Kettering and this is a great way to celebrate those.”

The first event on Saturday, May 31, falls on the eve of Volunteer Week and as well as the stalls and entertainment in the Market Place, will feature a Volunteer Fair along High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local charities and organisations are being offered a free pitch to help them recruit new helpers as part of Volunteer Week.

The event on Saturday, June 28 will celebrate Armed Forces Day with the Kettering branch of the Royal British Legion, cadets and wartime entertainment.

The final Summer Saturday of the season will be on July 19 and will celebrate the start of the summer holidays with games and entertainment for all ages.

Pitch applications are now open on the Kettering Town Council website https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/summer-saturdays and