Summer holiday activity dates listed for Northamptonshire Country Parks

New dates for diaries have been published today by Northamptonshire County Council to give families some inspiration for days out in the summer holiday.

With the school summer holidays quickly approaching, the parks are hosting a range of activities suitable for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a place to sit down and relax, discover a new hobby or acquire a new skill – the parks have a variety of activities on offer that focus on different skills.

As well as the usual pursuits that are on offer the parks are hosting additional events including the Northants 5k series in Brixworth Country Park and Irchester Country Park.

Councillor Sandra Naden-Horley, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services said: “Our country parks offer amazing scenery and beautiful landscapes right here in Northamptonshire.

“You can participate in the events we have on offer or you can sit and relax on a bench next to a river.

“Whatever you choose to do our parks are perfect for enjoying the great Northamptonshire countryside.”

Barnwell Country Park

Nature Tots

Wednesday 11th September 10:00am - 11:30am,

Wednesday 9th October 10:00am - 11:30am,

Wednesday 13th November 10:00am - 11:30am,

Wednesday 11th December 10:00am - 11:30am

Barnwell Country Park, Barnwell Road, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PB, UK

Nature walks, £3.50, Regular activities throughout the year perfect for pre -schoolers looking for a trip into the wilderness.

Fishing Taster Day

Sunday 21st July 10:00am - 4:00pm

Barnwell Country Park, Barnwell Road, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PB, UK

Learn to fish from our team of professional, fully qualified angling coaches. Equipment prepared meaning you can start right away.

Summer quiz trails

Daily 25th July to 3rd September 10:00am-4:00pm

Barnwell Country Park, Barnwell Road, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PB, UK

A fun quiz to enjoy as you walk down Barnwell Country Park.

Xplorer Orienteering

Tuesday 6th August & Tuesday 20th August 10.00am - 16.00pm

Barnwell Country Park, Barnwell Road, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PB, UK

Enter the wild and explore Barnwell Country Park with your friends and family

Brixworth Country Park

Nature Tots

Wednesday 17th July & 18th September 10:00am - 11:30am

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Road, Brixworth NN6 9DG

For parents and age 2-4 year old tots exploring nature through the seasons. £3.50 per child.

Brixworth Volunteers

Saturday July 20th & September 14th 10:00- 15:30

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Rd, NN6 9DG Northampton

Keep these stunning parks alive, volunteering in developmental jobs.

Butterfly Conservation - Big Butterfly Count

Wednesday 31st July 11:00-15:00

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Rd, NN6 9DG Northampton

The Butterfly conservation helps protect wildlife around the country, stroll round our reservations and take in the scenery as you explore Brixworth Country Park.

Bushcraft for kids

Wednesday 7th August 11:00-16:00

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Rd, NN6 9DG Northampton

An adventure for the kids and a wonderful experience for their adult, for just £20 per head you learn how to use tools safely, and also important life skills.

Bugs of Brixworth

Friday August 9th 10:30-15:15

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Rd, NN6 9DG Northampton

Your child can learn fascinating facts all about the world of bugs for just £2 per head.

Underwater World

Tuesday August 13th & Wednesday August 21st

Brixworth Country Park, Northampton Rd, NN6 9DG Northampton

Observe the creatures that live underwater in Underwater World, as we investigate the fish and amphibians that lurk below.

Brampton Valley Way

Bat-tastic Tunnel Walk

Saturday August 24th 7:00pm

Kelmarsh Tunnels

Take a pleasant walk into the bat cave, our rangers will provide equipment so you can capture the tremendous sights of bats.

Irchester Country Park

Northants 5k Race Series - Race 5

Sunday September 8th 11:00am-1:00pm

Irchester Country Park Northampton

Run or jog into the heart of the Irchester Country Park.

Fermyn Woods Country Park

Summer quiz trails

Daily 25th July to 3rd September 10:00am-4:00pm

Lyveden Rd, Brigstock, Kettering NN14 3HS

A fun quiz to enjoy as you walk down Fermyn Woods Country Park