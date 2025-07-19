Children and young people their families and carers are being invited to take part in activities over the summer – part of a ‘blitz’ in North Northants town centre tackling anti-social behaviour.

As well as shoppers and businesses in Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough being promised increased police patrols and action to tackle town centre crime to support safer high streets, the Safer Streets Summer programme will provide many free activities.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone is spearheading the Safer Streets Summer campaign bringing partners together for a series of works to keep ‘towns safe’.

A spokesperson for Ms Stone said: “Over the summer, Danielle’s office is renewing ID scanning software at participating town centre venues, the Kettering Streets Pastors are volunteering extra hours, Wicksteed Park is hosting a Community Open Day on July 19 demonstrating emergency services personnel work, a survey is taking place to assess young people’s confidence and satisfaction in policing which has involved young people in Rushden, Wellingborough and Kettering, and Danielle is taking part in a series of walkabouts in Kettering town centre with the Chief Constable and partners.”

Northamptonshire Police will have extra high visibility patrol and enforcement activity in Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden town centres to target crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots.

Neighbourhood officers are also focusing efforts on Highfield estate in Kettering. Utilising the Clear Hold Build approach, they are tackling offences including drugs, violence, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, making use of a combination of ‘targeted high-visibility police operations’ and ‘covert policing tactics’ alongside activity and support from partners, and engagement with the local community.

The summer initiative will support young people, making sure there are activities across the towns for young people to be involved in throughout the holidays.

North Northamptonshire Council is delivering a wide range of activities this summer as part of the Safer Streets Summer initiative starting on Saturday, July 19.

Extra patrols will take place in town centres to 'blitz' crime and anti-social behaviour/Northants Police

North Northamptonshire Council will provide family diversionary activities including adventure walks, mindfulness sessions, and community challenge days at various locations across the area, as well as family fun days and community engagement and diversion events in August.

The Safer Streets Summer programme includes:

Family fun days – Community engagement and diversion events across North Northamptonshire throughout August

Fire Service open day – In partnership with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, taking place in Corby on August 9

Family diversionary activities – Including adventure walks, mindfulness sessions, and community challenge days at various locations across North Northamptonshire

Family Xplorer events – Held in Rushden, Thrapston, Twywell Hills and Dales, Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby

Summer on the Beach events – town centre-based family activities across the area

Free active family fun days – Taking place in Rushden, Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough between August 9 and 27

Bike marking day – Held at Stanwick Lakes, promoting cycle security and wider community safety

SPLAT swimming club days – Funded sessions with lunch provision for young people, running daily from July 23 to August 29

Sports and youth games events in Corby – Including:

Lodge Park fun day – July 19

Corby mini golf day – July 24

Priors Hall youth games – July 31

Turn up and play days at Priors Hall – Every Thursday from July 31 to August 28

Activities are taking place throughout July and August, with times and dates varying by event and location.

For more summer holiday activity information and updates click here or go to North Northamptonshire Council’s Safer Communities Facebook page for the latest announcements and event timings.

More than 500 towns have signed up to the Home Secretary’s Safer Streets summer crackdown.

The blitz – which will see officers in town centres during peak times - has been welcomed by Rosie Wrighting, Labour MP for Kettering.

Rosie said: “Earlier this year I raised the impact of local shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in Parliament so I am delighted to see this crackdown.

“We all deserve town centres and high streets free from thugs and thieves and this blitz will make a real difference to constituents in Kettering.”