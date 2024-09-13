Sugar craft workshop in Rushden to teach delicate art form to local people for one day only

By William Carter
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST

A session will be held at Rushden Hall to teach those attending the art of sugar crafting, a delicate process which is used to create decorative items made almost entirely of sugar.

Sugar crafting is used to decorate sweet treats and takes an artist’s hand to master, but after the two-hour session from 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 9, people will be able to cook up their own creations.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Join the expert ladies from The British Sugar Craft Guild and create your own stunning sugar craft flower arrangement under their expert guidance.

“Whether you're a beginner or have some experience, this is the perfect opportunity to learn and craft something beautiful in the stunning setting of Rushden Hall.”

Rushden Hall in Hall Park will host the session in Octoberplaceholder image
Rushden Hall in Hall Park will host the session in October

This session is the latest in a handful of workshops put on at Rushden Hall, with the likes of flower arranging taking place at Easter, and creative workshops for children which happened over the summer break.

All equipment for the sugar crafting session will be provided, and tickets cost £20.

The event is limited to just 20 places, which can be booked in advance online here.

