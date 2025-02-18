Sudden death of woman in Raunds 'not suspicious' as investigation closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Raunds are not treating her death as suspicious following a forensic post-mortem.

Police officers were called to an address in Gladstone Street, Raunds, yesterday (February 17) at about 3.45pm. Sadly, a woman was found dead inside the property.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “An investigation was launched to establish the circumstances surrounding her death which involved house-to-house enquiries, a review of local CCTV, and a forensic post-mortem which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary this afternoon (February 18).

“This has resulted in officers being able to establish that there were no suspicious circumstances involved.”

Gladstone Street, Raunds/National World

A man in his 40s who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Matt Bly said: “Although we have managed to establish that there was no third-party involvement in the death of the woman, that does not make it any less sad for those that loved her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, however following our enquiries today and the results of the post-mortem this afternoon, we have deemed this woman’s death to be non-suspicious and the man we arrested in order to preserve best evidence has been released without charge.

“Our findings have been explained to this woman’s family and we will continue to support them.

“I’d like to thank the community in Raunds for their patience whilst we carried out our enquiries today. I know an incident like this can cause worry among local residents and anyone with any concerns is still encouraged to speak to their neighbourhood policing team.”

Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.