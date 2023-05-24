A keen reader and blogger from Rushden has been shortlisted for a couple of accolades at the inaugural 2023 Book Blogger Awards.

Receiving recognition in the Creative Excellence Award and the UK Book Blogger of the Year Award categories, Mia Pickett of the Paradise is a Library blog admits that the shortlisting was ‘such a surprise’.

She said: “I struggle with imposter syndrome and never saw myself as particularly creative.

Mia Pickett is nominated for two awards at the event held in Blackpool in July

"That said, my Instagram account was a little challenge to myself to be different and bring books to life through creativity.

"Being shortlisted for the Creative Excellence Award was such a great feeling, realising that all of the effort I put into my edits was appreciated.

"When I found out a few days later that I’d been shortlisted for the Book Blogger of the Year Award, I was stunned because it was such a surprise.”

The awards are a part of the Book Party which takes place in Blackpool this summer, a yearly event for people who engage with books and blogging that was founded by former-BBC journalist and former Big Brother contestant Andy ‘AJ’ West and publicist Victoria Hyde. It strives to be ‘a fresh take on literary events’.

This year will see the first time awards are given to book bloggers, with five categories up for grabs.

For Mia, blogging has become a hobby in and of itself.

She added: “It has many strands but at its heart is a community of book lovers.

“It means bringing my love of literature to a wider audience, discussing books I’ve enjoyed with like-minded people and giving authors the exposure they deserve.

"Although I write all of my book reviews on my blog, I use Instagram as a platform to create a unique image that I think captures the essence of the author’s message and the story itself.”

Among the plethora of books that Mia Pickett has read, and subsequently written about, the ones that stand out are Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris, Go As A River by Shelley Read, and Fyneshade by Kate Griffin.

