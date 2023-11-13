Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Remembrance was marked with ceremonies all over the UK this weekend, and while Rushden Town Council held its own service on Sunday with the Royal British Legion, schools had their own chance to pay tribute.

On Wednesday, November 8, Rushden primary schools gathered around the war memorial in honour of Remembrance Day, joined by members of the public and veterans to commemorate the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Rushden Primary Academy honoured the fallen by hand-crafting the poppies featured on its wreath.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from Rushden Primary Academy used their creative skills to pay tribute at a remembrance service on November 8

A spokesman for the school said: “We are incredibly honoured to be invited back to this service, where our children can reflect on the importance of Remembrance Day.

"Our children spend this term immersed in the Second World War and how it impacted Rushden, so this is even more meaningful that the children can be surrounded by veterans to hear their stories and make their learning contextual.

"We are very proud of the creativity our children have shown as they endeavour to learn new skills whilst making our wreath to lay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make their presence felt, children from Rushden Primary Academy spent time in lessons carefully hand sewing-poppies to contribute to a wreath on behalf of the Goulsbra Road school.