Students from Rushden Primary Academy honour the fallen by making wreath and attending service at town memorial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Remembrance was marked with ceremonies all over the UK this weekend, and while Rushden Town Council held its own service on Sunday with the Royal British Legion, schools had their own chance to pay tribute.
On Wednesday, November 8, Rushden primary schools gathered around the war memorial in honour of Remembrance Day, joined by members of the public and veterans to commemorate the occasion.
Children from Rushden Primary Academy honoured the fallen by hand-crafting the poppies featured on its wreath.
A spokesman for the school said: “We are incredibly honoured to be invited back to this service, where our children can reflect on the importance of Remembrance Day.
"Our children spend this term immersed in the Second World War and how it impacted Rushden, so this is even more meaningful that the children can be surrounded by veterans to hear their stories and make their learning contextual.
"We are very proud of the creativity our children have shown as they endeavour to learn new skills whilst making our wreath to lay.”
To make their presence felt, children from Rushden Primary Academy spent time in lessons carefully hand sewing-poppies to contribute to a wreath on behalf of the Goulsbra Road school.
It was then laid with the others, standing proud and serving as a reminder of those who were lost during the First World War and subsequent conflicts.