News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Students from Rushden Primary Academy honour the fallen by making wreath and attending service at town memorial

‘We are very proud of the creativity our children have shown’
By William Carter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Remembrance was marked with ceremonies all over the UK this weekend, and while Rushden Town Council held its own service on Sunday with the Royal British Legion, schools had their own chance to pay tribute.

On Wednesday, November 8, Rushden primary schools gathered around the war memorial in honour of Remembrance Day, joined by members of the public and veterans to commemorate the occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children from Rushden Primary Academy honoured the fallen by hand-crafting the poppies featured on its wreath.

Students from Rushden Primary Academy used their creative skills to pay tribute at a remembrance service on November 8Students from Rushden Primary Academy used their creative skills to pay tribute at a remembrance service on November 8
Students from Rushden Primary Academy used their creative skills to pay tribute at a remembrance service on November 8
Most Popular

A spokesman for the school said: “We are incredibly honoured to be invited back to this service, where our children can reflect on the importance of Remembrance Day.

"Our children spend this term immersed in the Second World War and how it impacted Rushden, so this is even more meaningful that the children can be surrounded by veterans to hear their stories and make their learning contextual.

"We are very proud of the creativity our children have shown as they endeavour to learn new skills whilst making our wreath to lay.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make their presence felt, children from Rushden Primary Academy spent time in lessons carefully hand sewing-poppies to contribute to a wreath on behalf of the Goulsbra Road school.

It was then laid with the others, standing proud and serving as a reminder of those who were lost during the First World War and subsequent conflicts.

Related topics:StudentsRoyal British LegionRushden