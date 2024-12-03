A new shop specialising in houseplants flung open its doors in Irchester on Saturday, November 30 as mother and son, Aidan and Louise Hall enjoyed a successful first day.

Louise returned to the UK from Dubai after spending time abroad to be with her family, and wanted a new adventure ‘out of her comfort zone’, so went into business with her son, Aidan, who had started the project as an online venture during the pandemic.

The resulting shop in Irchester is that idea fully realised, with the space decked out with a range of houseplants, home decor, and other ‘vintage inspired treasures’, bringing something new to the local area.

Louise said: “Everything has been so easy and plain sailing, we've had no hiccups with it, and today has been unbelievable.

Louise and Aidan Hall opened Fern and Fable on Saturday, November 30

“We haven’t had a minute to stop. Hats off to Aidan, he’s been amazing. It’s exhausting, but in a good way.”

Life in Irchester has been kind to Fern and Fable so far, as the shop saw a stream of shoppers visit for its first day in the village. The unit in School Road was previously a beauty boutique, before that used by the British Red Cross, and as soon as the pair saw the shop, they knew it was right for them.

Aidan said: “We knew exactly what we wanted and as soon as we parked outside we knew we were having it.

“People have been amazing, they’ve been really lovely, it’s made me quite emotional.”

Fern and Fable is open from 9am until 5.30pm Tuesdays to Fridays, and Saturdays from 9am until 5pm.