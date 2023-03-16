'Strong interest' in turning empty unit into hot food takeaway in Irthlingborough

A national hot food takeaway operator is interested in taking over a vacant unit in Irthlingborough, but a change of use is needed for negotiations to proceed.

Alan Hardy has applied for a change of use from A1/A3 unit (shops and retail/food and drink) to hot food takeaway for 1, Church Street in Irthlingborough.

After being built in 2018, the unit has never been occupied and remains a ‘shell’ awaiting fit out to an occupier’s specification.

A change of use is being proposed for the empty unit at 1, Church Street in Irthlingborough

The site is part of a recently established local retail centre, which is accessed via Church Street, and includes a retail parade occupied by Co-operative Funeral Care, a fish and chip shop and a Co-operative convenience store.

While the area has various services and facilities, including convenience shops, hot food takeaways, pubs, estate agents and financial services, planning documents for this application say: “The town centre is, however, experiencing a high vacancy rate.

"There are a significant number of unlet units.”

The site was granted planning permission for A1/A3 use in April 2017 as part of a wider redevelopment that included the adjacent retail parade and 20 dwellings.

While the scheme has been fully implemented, no occupier has come forward for this unit despite extensive marketing efforts.

And the documents warn that with continued vacancy, the property is at risk of deterioration.

The documents say: “Interest has previously been expressed in the unit for potential occupation as a hot food takeaway.

"Such interest had to be turned away due to the lack of necessary planning approval being in place.

"Most recently, strong interest has been expressed by a national hot food takeaway operator.

"Until an appropriate permission is in place, no negotiations on occupation are able to proceed.”

The applicant says the proposed change of use would help secure a long-term occupier for the vacant unit and a hot food takeaway would be ‘an entirely appropriate use’ for this location.

And the documents go on to say: "The change of use will generate activity and in return make a positive contribution to promoting the vitality and viability of Irthlingborough town centre.”