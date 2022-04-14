Stretch of major Corby road closed after water main bursts

Anglian Water

A stretch of a major road in Corby has been closed after a water main burst.

Anglian Water workers are currently at the A6003 Uppingham Road, which is shut between Cottingham Road/BP Fourways roundabout and Vian Way.

There is slow traffic in the Lodge Park area as motorists take a diversion – and the road could be shut for a couple of days yet.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams are currently repairing a burst main on Uppingham Road in Corby.

"In order to keep our engineers safe while they work, we have closed a section of the road between the roundabout at Cottingham Road and Vian Way.

"We expect to reopen the road fully by the end of the weekend.

"We’d like to thank our customers and other road users for their patience while we carry out this emergency work."